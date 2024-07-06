Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.40. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

Evogene Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

