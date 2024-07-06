Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.40. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
