Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

