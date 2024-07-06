Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.25.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.12% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

