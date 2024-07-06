Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 4.16.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 120,527 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 221,932 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.