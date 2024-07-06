Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 million, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.