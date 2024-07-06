Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Barnwell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 71,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $189,703.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,600,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,244.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 71,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $189,703.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,600,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,244.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 17,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,687,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,837.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 161,140 shares of company stock valued at $442,854. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

