CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:CIX opened at $22.72 on Friday. CompX International has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $279.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) by 998.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CompX International were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

