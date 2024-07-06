Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.73

Shares of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and traded as low as $2.26. Country Garden shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 5,057 shares trading hands.

Country Garden Stock Down 6.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.

About Country Garden

(Get Free Report)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.