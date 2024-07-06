Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.80

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and traded as low as $40.40. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $40.76, with a volume of 9,704 shares trading hands.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Increases Dividend
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
