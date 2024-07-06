NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.25. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 27,216 shares traded.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.82.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 146.20% and a negative net margin of 79.70%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

Further Reading

