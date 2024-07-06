Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.57

Shares of Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and traded as high as $9.50. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 2,785 shares traded.

Conrad Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

Get Conrad Industries alerts:

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $66.28 million for the quarter.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conrad Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conrad Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.