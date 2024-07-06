Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.49

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as high as C$0.50. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 35,524 shares changing hands.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$138.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.67 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

See Also

