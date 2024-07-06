Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.93

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and traded as high as $3.95. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 50,314 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.92 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

