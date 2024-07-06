Edge Performance VCT Public (LON:EDGH) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.50

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.50 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 45.50 ($0.58). Edge Performance VCT Public shares last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.58), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Edge Performance VCT Public Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.50. The stock has a market cap of £4.88 million, a PE ratio of -146.77 and a beta of 0.48.
About Edge Performance VCT Public
Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.
