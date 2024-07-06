DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $113.77

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.77 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 115.80 ($1.46). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 111.40 ($1.41), with a volume of 130,674 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 180 ($2.28) to GBX 120 ($1.52) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.
