DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $113.77

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 111.40 ($1.41), with a volume of 130,674 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 180 ($2.28) to GBX 120 ($1.52) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £262.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,392.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

