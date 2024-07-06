Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Down 1.4 %
Organovo stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Organovo has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.68.
About Organovo
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Organovo
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.