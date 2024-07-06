Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 452,494 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,765,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Steelcase worth $132,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCS. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

NYSE:SCS opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Steelcase news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $182,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,216.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

