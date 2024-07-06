Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 89,057 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,277,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.73% of Jamf worth $131,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Jamf by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 5,580 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $86,378.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 5,580 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $86,378.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 30,442 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $470,633.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 339,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,818.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,076 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,855. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $17.22 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26, a PEG ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

