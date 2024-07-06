Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,893,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $129,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $73.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.85. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $78.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 44.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Valaris

Valaris Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.