Vanguard Group Inc. Has $129.71 Million Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.85% of Encore Capital Group worth $129,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECPG. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 396,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $599,000.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $977.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $328.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

