SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,835,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of SMART Global worth $129,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 832,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 46.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 482,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 152,918 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 42.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 87,035 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 234,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday.

SMART Global Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.69. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $284.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Articles

