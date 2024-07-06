Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 20,283 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.24% of Amdocs worth $128,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Amdocs by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Amdocs stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.37.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

