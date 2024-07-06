Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,686,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 289,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Harmonic worth $126,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLIT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Harmonic by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,796,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,702,000 after purchasing an additional 990,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Harmonic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,389,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,198,000 after purchasing an additional 82,822 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,257,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Harmonic by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,298,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 556,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,879,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Stock Down 1.0 %

HLIT stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

