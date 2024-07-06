Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,266,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.57% of Celestica worth $124,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Celestica by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,071 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $67,832,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Celestica by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,627,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,257 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Celestica by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,491,000 after acquiring an additional 147,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,755,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. Fox Advisors started coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

