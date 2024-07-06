Vanguard Group Inc. Has $124.21 Million Stock Position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in ATS were worth $124,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,011,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,310 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,690,000 after purchasing an additional 360,719 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,205,000 after purchasing an additional 83,639 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,165,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ATS opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.16. ATS Co. has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ATS in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ATS from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

View Our Latest Report on ATS

ATS Profile

(Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.