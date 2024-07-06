Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,232,944 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.57% of Heartland Financial USA worth $121,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $429,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,529 shares of company stock valued at $341,387 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 1.2 %

HTLF opened at $43.37 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

