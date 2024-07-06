Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,146,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.08% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $124,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of AXL stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $784.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.27 and a beta of 2.04.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

