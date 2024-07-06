Vanguard Group Inc. Has $123.67 Million Stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,475,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.66% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $123,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on IDYA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

