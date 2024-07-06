Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 16,684 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,641,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Safety Insurance Group worth $124,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %

SAFT opened at $74.93 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.36.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $268.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 103.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $25,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,762.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group



Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

See Also

