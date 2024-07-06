Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,527,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $123,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 523,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 231,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,826,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after acquiring an additional 137,873 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $42.65 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

