Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.26

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $1.14. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 48,233 shares trading hands.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $201.89 million, a P/E ratio of -121.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 million. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 5.85%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

