Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.65

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and traded as low as $9.10. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 116,329 shares changing hands.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
