Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.65

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and traded as low as $9.10. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 116,329 shares changing hands.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 632,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,059,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

