JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $351.50

Shares of JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 351.50 ($4.45) and traded as low as GBX 340.25 ($4.30). JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.45), with a volume of 249,733 shares trading hands.
JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Trading Up 5.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £255.55 million and a P/E ratio of -30.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 351.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 351.50.
JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Company Profile
JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
