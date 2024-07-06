888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.07

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.98. 888 shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 87,400 shares trading hands.

888 Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

888 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.