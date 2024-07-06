MX Oil (LON:MXO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of MX Oil PLC (LON:MXO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). MX Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 27,655,588 shares trading hands.
MX Oil Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.32. The stock has a market cap of £14.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.01.
MX Oil Company Profile
MX Oil plc operates as an oil and gas investment company. It invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 sq km in Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Astar Minerals plc and changed its name to MX Oil plc in July 2014. MX Oil plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
