Analysts Set NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Price Target at $51.86

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. NorthWestern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $545,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock worth $183,805 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

