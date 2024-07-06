United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

PRKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRKS

Insider Activity

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $53,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,089.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,808 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRKS stock opened at $53.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.02. United Parks & Resorts has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.66.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.88 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 88.59% and a net margin of 13.84%. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.