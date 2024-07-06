Analysts Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Target Price at $181.88

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.88.

WMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at $773,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at $773,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $220,853,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,640,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,353,000 after buying an additional 395,099 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after buying an additional 293,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,750,000 after buying an additional 289,925 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $153.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

