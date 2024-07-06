Analysts Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price at $277.08

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $279.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $244.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.19. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $276.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 32,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.