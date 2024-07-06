Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $121.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W raised Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC stock opened at $131.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.44. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,613,000 after acquiring an additional 172,913 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after acquiring an additional 790,684 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after buying an additional 877,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,629,000 after buying an additional 212,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,448,000 after buying an additional 404,190 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

