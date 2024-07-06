M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

M&C Saatchi Stock Up 1.5 %

SAA stock opened at GBX 203 ($2.57) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 181.94. M&C Saatchi has a 12 month low of GBX 118.50 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.66). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £248.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6,766.67 and a beta of 1.28.

M&C Saatchi Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from M&C Saatchi’s previous dividend of $1.50. M&C Saatchi’s payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.

Insider Activity

About M&C Saatchi

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Sweetland acquired 20,000 shares of M&C Saatchi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($46,546.93). 28.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

