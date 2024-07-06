Drax Group (LON:DRX) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 434 ($5.49) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of LON:DRX opened at GBX 548 ($6.93) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 394.24, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.15. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 395.20 ($5.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 637.60 ($8.06). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 520.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 495.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

