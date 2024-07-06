Vistry Group’s (VTY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 894 ($11.31) to GBX 1,030 ($13.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Vistry Group Trading Up 3.4 %

LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,302 ($16.47) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,225.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,111.13. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 630.50 ($7.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,383 ($17.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,034.38, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

