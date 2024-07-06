Persimmon’s (PSN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Persimmon Stock Up 2.2 %

PSN opened at GBX 1,464 ($18.52) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,415.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,384.55. The company has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,853.16, a PEG ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 925 ($11.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,506 ($19.05). The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity at Persimmon

In related news, insider Andrew Duxbury purchased 3,462 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,430 ($18.09) per share, for a total transaction of £49,506.60 ($62,619.02). 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

