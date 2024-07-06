Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 610 ($7.72) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.74) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 583.17 ($7.38).

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 477 ($6.03) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 462.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 491.19. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 278 ($3.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 989.50 ($12.52). The company has a market cap of £717.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, insider Patricia Halliday bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £2,265 ($2,864.91). In other news, insider Patricia Halliday acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £2,265 ($2,864.91). Also, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.43), for a total transaction of £34,255.65 ($43,328.67). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,562 shares of company stock worth $2,032,570. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

