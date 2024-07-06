Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 610 ($7.72) target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.74) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 583.17 ($7.38).
View Our Latest Research Report on Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Close Brothers Group
In related news, insider Patricia Halliday bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £2,265 ($2,864.91). In other news, insider Patricia Halliday acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £2,265 ($2,864.91). Also, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.43), for a total transaction of £34,255.65 ($43,328.67). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,562 shares of company stock worth $2,032,570. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.