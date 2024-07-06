The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut The Berkeley Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.61) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,826 ($61.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,801 ($48.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,360 ($67.80). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,023.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,815.74. The stock has a market cap of £5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,146.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 33 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,185.27%.

In related news, insider Rachel Downey bought 422 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,712 ($59.60) per share, with a total value of £19,884.64 ($25,151.33). 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

