Severn Trent’s (SVT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.43) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

SVT opened at GBX 2,504 ($31.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,474.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,508.48. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,243 ($28.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,761 ($34.92). The firm has a market cap of £7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,909.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 70.10 ($0.89) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $46.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is 22,941.18%.

In other news, insider Helen Miles sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,413 ($30.52), for a total value of £68,818.76 ($87,046.24). 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

