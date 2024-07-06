Severn Trent’s (SVT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.43) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Severn Trent Price Performance
Severn Trent Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 70.10 ($0.89) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $46.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is 22,941.18%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Severn Trent
In other news, insider Helen Miles sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,413 ($30.52), for a total value of £68,818.76 ($87,046.24). 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
