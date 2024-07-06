Centrica (LON:CNA) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Centrica to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 155 ($1.96) in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Centrica to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 145 ($1.83) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 171.25 ($2.17).
In related news, insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,616.57 ($2,044.74). In other news, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,163 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £1,616.57 ($2,044.74). Also, insider Chris O?Shea purchased 30,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £30,091.05 ($38,061.03). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,820,254 shares of company stock worth $404,719,356. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
