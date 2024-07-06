Centrica (LON:CNA) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Centrica to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 155 ($1.96) in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Centrica to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 145 ($1.83) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 171.25 ($2.17).

LON CNA opened at GBX 141.90 ($1.79) on Friday. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The stock has a market cap of £7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 205.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.59.

In related news, insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,616.57 ($2,044.74). In other news, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,163 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £1,616.57 ($2,044.74). Also, insider Chris O?Shea purchased 30,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £30,091.05 ($38,061.03). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,820,254 shares of company stock worth $404,719,356. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

