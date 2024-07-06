Aviva (LON:AV) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 545 ($6.89) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 550 ($6.96) to GBX 572 ($7.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 518.50 ($6.56).

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 471.40 ($5.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of £12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 479.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 460.96. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 366 ($4.63) and a one year high of GBX 501.40 ($6.34).

In other news, insider Thomas Neil acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £484,000 ($612,193.27). Also, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £4,834.46 ($6,114.93). Insiders have bought 116,003 shares of company stock valued at $56,113,446 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

