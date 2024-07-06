TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WULF. Roth Capital raised TeraWulf to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.35.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WULF

TeraWulf Stock Performance

TeraWulf stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TeraWulf

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.